Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood's 'Kung Fu Yoga' trailer is the most action-packed thing you will WATCH today!

New Delhi: International martial artist Jackie Chan has joined forces with Indian hunk Sonu Sood for their upcoming film 'Kung Fu Yoga'. The filmmakers recently released the action-packed trailer and it is fierce enough to give you an adrenaline rush.

"Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest," superstar Salman Khan tweeted along with an URL to the trailer.

Also, diva Disha Patani can be seen spilling glamour and charm in the flick. Have a look:

'Kung Fu Yoga' is a part of the three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's past visit to India.

The film, which is directed by Stanley Tong, also stars actress Amyra Dastur. Hindi film stars have reportedly performed some adrenaline-pumping action sequences for the movie, which were partly shot in India.