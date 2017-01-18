Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood's 'Kung Fu Yoga' trailer is the most action-packed thing you will WATCH today!
New Delhi: International martial artist Jackie Chan has joined forces with Indian hunk Sonu Sood for their upcoming film 'Kung Fu Yoga'. The filmmakers recently released the action-packed trailer and it is fierce enough to give you an adrenaline rush.
"Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest," superstar Salman Khan tweeted along with an URL to the trailer.
Also, diva Disha Patani can be seen spilling glamour and charm in the flick. Have a look:
'Kung Fu Yoga' is a part of the three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's past visit to India.
Thank you @EyeOfJackieChan for giving this film to my Chedi Singh @SonuSood . This is the coolest : https://t.co/Nl0qk742pl
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2017
The film, which is directed by Stanley Tong, also stars actress Amyra Dastur. Hindi film stars have reportedly performed some adrenaline-pumping action sequences for the movie, which were partly shot in India.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- It's tough to survive in Bollywood: Sonu Sood
- R Balki's project with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai which didn't take off
- 'Coffee With D' director upset with Sunil Grover
- Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba to attend NBA All-Star Weekend 2017
- Kajol stresses on targeted programmes for handwashing behaviour