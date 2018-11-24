Julie Andrews to voice Key Role in 'Aquaman'

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aquaman

Veteran actress Julie Andrews will voice a key role in "Aquaman".

Julie Andrews to voice Key Role in &#039;Aquaman&#039;

Los Angeles: Veteran actress Julie Andrews will voice a key role in "Aquaman".

The movie, led by Jason Momoa, is from the house of DC Films and Warner Bros.

Andrews will voice Karathen, a mythical sea creature that helps Momoa's waterbound hero broker peace between Atlantis and the dry land, reported variety.com.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Peter Safran, a producer on "Aquaman", said: "We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered.

"And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer."

The film will hit the screens in India on December 14, a week ahead of its release in the US.

In the US, it opens two days before the release of "Mary Poppins Returns" when Emily Blunt will take on a role originated by Andrews in the 1964 Disney classic "Mary Poppins".

Andrews won the Best Actress Oscar for the role.

