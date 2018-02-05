'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' new trailer out—It will haunt you in your sleep

New Delhi: A new trailer of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', an upcoming American science fiction adventure film, was released on Sunday. Needless to say, like all the previous trailers of the franchise, this one too promises much thrills and chills and leaves you asking for more.

Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in key roles, the film is set on the fictional island of Isla Nublar, located off Central America's Pacific Coast.

The clip begins with a giant dinosaur, as it appears to be, creeping into a young girl's bedroom. The next scene shows another dino tapping its foot alone. The one-and-a-half minute long trailer will definitely end up leaving you an adrenaline rush.

''Jurassic World, the island, all of that is in the past,'' says a narrator. "I want to show you the future." "What is that thing?" Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) wonders as a growling is heard from off-screen. "They made it," another voice replied.

The new trailer shows massive destruction across the island as buildings explode and lava flows.

Watch the film’s new footage above.

Directed by JA Bayona, the film is the fifth instalment of the Jurassic Park film series and will open on June 7. It also features Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones in important roles.