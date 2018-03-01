Oscars 2018: Shape of Water bags 13 nominations

New Delhi: The 90th Oscar nominations have been confirmed by the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles. The award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at Los Angeles on March 4.

The Academy Awards, commonly known as Oscars, will be presented in 24 different categories.

The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards were announced in January. American romantic drama fantasy 'The Shape of Water' led all nominees with at least 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' came in second with 8 and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' came in third with seven nominations.

Here's the full list of nominations ahead of the prestigious 2018 ceremony...

Actor in a leading role

Timothee Chalamet

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Kaluuya

Gary Oldman

Denzel Washington

Actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins

Frances McDormand

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan

Meryl Streep

Actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe

Woody Harrelson

Richard Jenkins

Christopher Plummer

Sam Rockwell

Actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige

Allison Janney

Lesley Manville

Laurie Metcalf

Octavia Spencer

Best picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk

Jordan Peele for Get Out

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (original song)

Mighty River' from Mudbound

Mystery Of Love from Call Me by Your Name

Remember Me from Coco

Stand Up For Something from Marshall

This Is Me from The Greatest Showman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (original score)

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Achievement in cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Achievement in costume design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Makeup and hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Adapted screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Original screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Animated feature film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Animated short film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Documentary feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary short subject

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Foreign language film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Live action short film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Film editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Sound editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Visual effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

