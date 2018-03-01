हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oscars 2018: Shape of Water bags 13 nominations

'The Shape of Water' leads all nominees with at least 13 nominations followed by 'Dunkirk' with 8 nominations.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 01, 2018, 20:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The 90th Oscar nominations have been confirmed by the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles. The award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at Los Angeles on March 4. 

The Academy Awards, commonly known as Oscars, will be presented in 24 different categories. 

The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards were announced in January. American romantic drama fantasy 'The Shape of Water' led all nominees with at least 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' came in second with 8 and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' came in third with seven nominations. 

Here's the full list of nominations ahead of the prestigious 2018 ceremony...

Actor in a leading role

Timothee Chalamet
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Kaluuya
Gary Oldman
Denzel Washington

Actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins
Frances McDormand
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Meryl Streep

Actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe
Woody Harrelson
Richard Jenkins
Christopher Plummer
Sam Rockwell

Actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige
Allison Janney
Lesley Manville
Laurie Metcalf
Octavia Spencer

Best picture

Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk
Jordan Peele for Get Out
Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (original song)
Mighty River' from Mudbound
Mystery Of Love from Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me from Coco
Stand Up For Something from Marshall
This Is Me from The Greatest Showman 

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (original score)

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Achievement in cinematography

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

Achievement in costume design

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul

Makeup and hairstyling

Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder

Adapted screenplay

Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound

Original screenplay

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Animated feature film

The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

Animated short film

Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Documentary feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

Documentary short subject

Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop

Foreign language film

A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square

Live action short film

DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

Film editing

Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production design

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

Sound editing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound mixing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Visual effects

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
 

