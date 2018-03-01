Oscars 2018: Shape of Water bags 13 nominations
'The Shape of Water' leads all nominees with at least 13 nominations followed by 'Dunkirk' with 8 nominations.
New Delhi: The 90th Oscar nominations have been confirmed by the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles. The award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at Los Angeles on March 4.
The Academy Awards, commonly known as Oscars, will be presented in 24 different categories.
The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards were announced in January. American romantic drama fantasy 'The Shape of Water' led all nominees with at least 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' came in second with 8 and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' came in third with seven nominations.
Here's the full list of nominations ahead of the prestigious 2018 ceremony...
Actor in a leading role
Timothee Chalamet
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Kaluuya
Gary Oldman
Denzel Washington
Actress in a leading role
Sally Hawkins
Frances McDormand
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Meryl Streep
Actor in a supporting role
Willem Dafoe
Woody Harrelson
Richard Jenkins
Christopher Plummer
Sam Rockwell
Actress in a supporting role
Mary J. Blige
Allison Janney
Lesley Manville
Laurie Metcalf
Octavia Spencer
Best picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk
Jordan Peele for Get Out
Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (original song)
Mighty River' from Mudbound
Mystery Of Love from Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me from Coco
Stand Up For Something from Marshall
This Is Me from The Greatest Showman
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (original score)
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Achievement in cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Achievement in costume design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Makeup and hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Adapted screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Original screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Animated feature film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Animated short film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Documentary feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Documentary short subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Foreign language film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Live action short film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Film editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Sound editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Visual effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes