Poster alert! Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' will take you straight to the fantasy world

New Delhi: The upcoming Disney venture titled 'Beauty And The Beast' has an impressive star cast with the likes of Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson playing pivotal roles.

The romantic musical tale will take you back to the fantasy world created by the book of the same name. Directed by Bill Condon and written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos, the film is a live-action remake of Disney's 1991 animated film of the same name, an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's fairy tale.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a new poster of 'Beauty And The Beast'.

Check out the new poster of Disney's #BeautyAndTheBeast... 17 March 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/I7XqJsuQSg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2017

The film is set to release on March 17, 2017.