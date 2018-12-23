हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rick Cosnett

Rick Cosnett to star in 'The Wrong Husband' Indie film

'The Vampire Diaries' actor Rick Cosnett is set to star in 'The Wrong Husband', an indie film directed by Ben Meyerson.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: 'The Vampire Diaries' actor Rick Cosnett is set to star in 'The Wrong Husband', an indie film directed by Ben Meyerson.

The story revolves around Melanie who, one day, notices that her husband Derrick is different. And her hunch is right. Derrick is not Derrick ? he is Alex, Derrick's identical twin, back to steal the life that was once rightfully his.

Cosnett will play both Derrick and Alex, identical twins who were separated as children, reported Deadline.

Carla Woods is producing the film which will shoot in Los Angeles. 

