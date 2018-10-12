हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Black Panther sequel

Ryan Coogler to write and direct 'Black Panther' Sequel

American film director Ryan Coogler is all set to treat his fans with a sequel of his last directorial hit `Black Panther`.  

Washington: Coogler will be writing and directing the sequel of the hit superhero film. Chadwick Boseman, who was the titular hero in the film, is expected to return for the second part as well, alongside other A-list actors, reported Variety.
`Black Panther` blew the box office records this year, grossing USD 700 million domestically and USD 1.3 billion worldwide, and also happens to be the biggest U.S. box office gross for any Marvel film ever. The movie is also expected to be a contender for Oscar awards. 
Award experts are anticipating the best picture nomination for the fantasy movie. The production of the second instalment is expected to begin at the end of next year or early 2020, depending on whenever the script is ready.
 However, Marvel and Disney, have not made any official announcements about Marvel`s movies except for the next `Avengers` film in May 2019 and a `Spider-Man: Homecoming` sequel in July 2019, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Coogler is currently working on the drama `Wrong Answer` with `Black Panther` star Michael B. Jordan. He is also executive producing LeBron James` `Space Jam` sequel and `Creed 2` which is set to release next month.
He is represented by WME and Cohen and Gardner. However, a release date hasn`t been finalised yet and the plot details are also yet to be revealed. 

 

