America star Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson to star in Lionsgate's 'Run'

American star Sarah Paulson is all set to play the lead role in Lionsgate`s `Run`.

Sarah Paulson to star in Lionsgate&#039;s &#039;Run&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian are handling the production of the film, which is being directed by Aneesh Chaganty. 

It is the next project from the creative team behind `Searching`, reports Variety.
The `Ocean`s 8` actor will be seen portraying the role of a mother of a teenage girl, who has been brought up in complete isolation. The film takes a twist when the girl finds out her mother`s sinister secret.
The production of the film is scheduled to begin from October 31. However, Lionsgate is yet to set a release date.
Paulson will be next seen in Bird Box, which will hit the theatres on December 21, and M. Night Shyamalan`s `Glass`, scheduled to release in January next year.
Her past credits include `Carol`, `The Post`, `Blue Jay` and `Rebel in the Rye`. 

