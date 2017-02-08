Thanos may be a central character in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Los Angeles: "Avengers: Infinity War" may be centred around the antagonist Thanos, according to Marvel Studios' president, Kevin Feige.

While talking to journalists on the sets of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2", Feige said that the villain could be seen as a main character, reported AceShowbiz.

"Thanos in 'Infinity War' is in a movie that has a lot of characters, you could almost go so far as to say he is the main character," said Feige.

Admitting that this development will be quite a departure from what Marvel has done till now, he said that it "was appropriate for a movie called 'Infinity War'."

The film will bring back Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who will be joined by "Guardians of the Galaxy" stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista.

"Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage will star in the film too, with Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Doctor Strange.

The movie is slated for release on May 4, 2018 in the US.