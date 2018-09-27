हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Horror Movie

'The Final Wish', 'Amityville Murders' to premiere at Screamfest

Screamfest will run from October 9 to 18 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood.

&#039;The Final Wish&#039;, &#039;Amityville Murders&#039; to premiere at Screamfest
Representational image

Washington D.C.: The Screamfest Horror Film Festival is all set to world premiere its ambassador, Lin Shaye's supernatural horror films, including 'The Final Wish', and 'Amityville Murders'.

Known to be America's largest and longest running horror film festival, it will give the first look to 'Amityville Murders', starring John Robinson and Chelsea Ricketts, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. The movie goes beyond the story of the Lutz family and the house depicted in the Amityville Horror films. The fest also booked a world bow for the Swedish horror movie, 'Draug', which is directed by Klas Persson and Karin Engman, and a North American premiere for the Israeli mystery 'The Golem', directed by Doron and Yoav Paz.

 

