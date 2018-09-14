हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The Nun

The Nun India Box Office report: This horror drama emerges a winner

This happens to be a spin-off of 2016's The Conjuring 2.

The Nun India Box Office report: This horror drama emerges a winner
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The latest horror outing 'The Nun' has received a warm response from the viewers across the globe. In India, the film has turned out to be a money spinner. The movie has generated a mixed response from the critics. It has been directed by Corin Hardy and written by Gary Dauberman, from a story by Dauberman and James Wan.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the India collections. He wrote: "#TheNun emerges the franchise’s highest Week 1... WOM is extremely mixed, hence the pace is likely to slow down in Week 2... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr, Mon 3.45 cr, Tue 2.80 cr, Wed 2.45 cr, Thu 2.50 cr. Total: ₹ 39.70 cr NettBOC. All versions."

The story moves ahead with a priest and a Catholic novitiate as they uncover an unholy secret in 1952 Romania. It hit the screens on September 7 this year. The original musical score for The Nun was composed by Abel Korzeniowski.  

This happens to be a spin-off of 2016's The Conjuring 2, and the fifth instalment in The Conjuring Universe. It features stars Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, and Jonas Bloquet in the lead roles.

Have you seen 'The Nun' yet?

 

The NunThe Nun collectionsThe Nun India Box Office CollectionsThe Nun collectionsHollywood

