हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Will Smith

Will Smith wants Deadshot solo

Actor Will Smith hopes his "Suicide Squad" character Deadshot is given a solo film by the Warner Bros and DC Entertainment.

Will Smith wants Deadshot solo
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Will Smith hopes his "Suicide Squad" character Deadshot is given a solo film by the Warner Bros and DC Entertainment.

The 50-year-old actor had appeared in the David Ayer-directed film alongside Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis and Scott Eastwood.

Though the film failed at the box and was slammed by critics, Smith's performance was appreciated by all.

The actor recently answered questions from fans during a YouTube live-stream, moments before bungee-jumping in the Grand Canyon.

When a user asked if Deadshot will ever get his solo, Smith replied, "I hope so. I love playing Deadshot. I really enjoyed that character."

"They've been talking about it. So if a good idea comes around... We've been having meetings. But I would love to. I love Deadshot," he added.

The studio is currently moving with another spin-off, "The Birds of Prey".

Margot Robbie will reprise her role of Harley Quinn in the film, which will be helmed by Cathy Yan. 

Tags:
Will SmithDeadshotSuicidal Squad

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close