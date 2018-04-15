Zayn Malik claims he could be an Oscar-winning actor

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Image Courtesy: Instagram

London: Singer Zayn Malik feels he can be an Oscar-winning actor.

He claims so after he shot a mini-film for his new single "Let Me", which saw him foray into character portrayal.

"I'd be interested in doing some acting. It's always been something that I liked doing, even when I was growing up. I did a few school performances," Malik told Manchester radio station Key 103, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I'm not saying that I'm an Oscar-level actor right now, but I'm sure I can go to a few classes and learn things and pick it up," he added.

His comments have come after his former One Direction band member Harry Styles made a critically-acclaimed acting debut in smash-hit movie" Dunkirk". Styles won praise for his performance in Christopher Nolan's epic drama.

