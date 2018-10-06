हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad

ABVP sweeps University of Hyderabad Students' Union elections, bags all 5 key posts

ABVP's Aarti Nagpal has been elected as the president of the students' union with a margin of 334 votes over Erram Naveen Kumar of the SFI.

ABVP sweeps University of Hyderabad Students&#039; Union elections, bags all 5 key posts

Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday swept the University of Hyderabad Students' Union elections. The party, which has bagged all the five key posts, was in power in 2009-10 for the last time.

ABVP's Aarti Nagpal has been elected as the president of the students' union with a margin of 334 votes over Erram Naveen Kumar of the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

HyderabadUniversity of HyderabadUniversity of Hyderabad Students' Union electionsABVPSFI

