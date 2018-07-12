हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sharath Koppu

Body of Indian student Sharath Koppu killed in Kansas brought back to Hyderabad

The 25-year-old hailing from Telangana, was fatally shot during a suspected incident of robbery at a restaurant where he worked. He died shortly after being taken to a hospital on Friday.

HYDERABAD: The body of Sharath Koppu, the Indian student who was killed during an attempted robbery in Kansas City in the US last week, arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya was among those who paid homage to the departed soul. 

The Kansas City Police in the US had announced a reward of $10,000 for anyone who provides any information regarding the man suspected of killing Kopuu. The police department shared a CCTV footage showing the suspect. In the YouTube video, the suspect could be seen wearing a striped t-shirt and carrying what appears to be a white towel. He can be seen moving from one room to another, apparently on the lookout for something.

He was a student of University of Missouri-Kansas City. Sharath hailed from Warangal town. After engineering, he was employed at a software firm in Hyderabad. He moved to the US to pursue MS in 2018.

After arriving at the spot of the crime, police officials spotted Sharath with bullet injury and rushed him to a hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries. The police department further said that Sharath was “employed by the business where the homicide occurred”.

