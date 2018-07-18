हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hyderabad techie lynching

Horrifying video shows Hyderabad techie dragged by mob with rope before being lynched

Footage also shows police pleading to the mob with folded hands.

Representational Image

HYDERABAD: A horrifying new video has emerged in the lynching incident of Hyderabad-based techie Mohammed Azam Usmansab. 

The video, accessed by Zee Media, shows the mob dragging an injured and bloodied Azam with ropes tied on hands. 

Policemen are also seen trying to diffuse the mob with pleading hands, without any success.

The mob consists of at least 50 or more people, including women.

Twenty-eight-year-old Azam, father of a two-year-old, was a software engineer with Accenture and currently deployed on a Google project.

On Friday night, Azam went on a long drive in a car with friends and relatives in Karnataka`s Bidar district, where he was lynched by mob on suspicion of being a child lifter. 

Three friends of Azam, who were also injured in the mob attack, have been admitted to a private hospital in the city. They include Salham Eid Al Kubasi, a Qatari national who was on a vacation to India.

The group had stopped at a hamlet and were clicking pictures. Slaham saw a group of children returning from a school and offered them imported chocolates he got from Qatar. 

Locals saw strangers including a foreigner (Slaham) offering chocolates to children and mistook them to be child lifters. Sensing trouble, the group left the place in their car.

However, few residents of the hamlet alerted people of nearby village Murki over their mobile phones.

At Murki, a mob chased the car and forced it to stop. The mob dragged out the occupants and started beating them with sticks and stones. After some time, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob.

While Azam died on the spot, others sustained critical injuries. Two of them were battling for life at a hospital in Hyderabad.

More than 20 people have been killed across India over rumours in the last few months.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took a grim view of increasing incidents of mob lynchings and violence across the country. Urging the Parliament to consider creating a new law to prevent such instances, the top court said such acts need to be curbed with iron hands. 

 

With agency inputs

