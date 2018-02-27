Minor scare in helicopter carrying Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

A helicopter carrying Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao faced a minor scare after smoke started coming off a device that was on board. He was onboard when this happened. However, security personnel removed the device, and no one was harmed, according to reports.

The incident happened around 10:30 am on Tuesday at Karimnagar, about 160 km north of Hyderabad. Smoke started coming out of a bad that contained a VHF wireless communication set, news agency ANI reported. Security personnel travelling with KCR threw the bad out of the chopper before it could cause any harm.

Telangana's IT minister and KCR's son, KT Rama Rao (KTR) tweeted that his father was unharmed. "Just checked up with CMO team. All is well with Hon'ble CM and he is continuing his tour in Adilabad district," he tweeted.

Just checked up with CMO team. All is well with Hon'ble CM and he is continuing his tour in Adilabad district https://t.co/DHkgptTBVh — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 27, 2018

Helicopter scares are treated with particular seriousness in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In 2009, undivided Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had been killed after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed near Kurnool.