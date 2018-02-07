Punish anyone calling Indian Muslim 'Pakistani': Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Anyone calling Indian Muslims 'Pakistani' should be jailed, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday.

Asking the government to bring in a law to punish people who make such statements, Owaisi suggested a three-year jail term.

"Bring a law that if any Muslim is called Pakistani, the person will face a three-year jail term," he said, but added that the BJP-led government will not bring such a bill.

Muslims living in India had rejected Mohammad Ali Jinnah's two-nation theory, he added.

Owaisi was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

Referring to the controversial triple talaq bill, Owaisi claimed it was "anti-women". The bill, introduced by Centre, makes instant 'triple talaq' illegal and void, awarding a jail term of up to three years to the husband. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha but was stalled by the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is all set to hold its plenary meeting of general and executive members on February 9 and 10 in Hyderabad`s Owaisi hospital.

Over 50 members, including board president Asaduddin Owaisi, general secretary Moulana Saleem Khasmi, secretary board advocate Zafariyab are expected to attend the meet. The general body meeting will discuss the issue and evolve a strategy for the protection of Muslim Personal Law.

(With agency inputs)