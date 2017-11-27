Troubled Hyderabad Metro set to become reality: A timeline of the world's largest PPP project

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metro, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate on Tuesday, has come a long way since the idea was hatched. It has had to cross many hurdles, from default by the first promoter to issues with land acquisition.

The project, touted to be the world's largest public-private partnership, also suffered from uncertainty over the alignment of the lines.

Here is a timeline of how the troubled project has now become reality:

May 2007 : Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited formed.

September 2008: Agreement signed between government of undivided Andhra Pradesh and Maytas Metro Ltd (MML).

July 2009: Agreement with MML terminated as fallout of Satyam scam.

July 2010: Bidding for the project open again.

September 2010: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) signs agreement with state government.

January 2011: 104 acres of land at Uppal allotted for project.

March 2012: Government hands over 104 acres of land for Miyapur Depot.

April 2012: LTMRHL begins ground works.

November 2012: Formal inauguration of Metro Rail works by then Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Reddy.

May 2013: Final approval of Rs 1,458 crore funding by Centre.

September 2014: Alignment of three corridors of Hyderabad Metro notified under Central Metro Acts by Centre.

January 2015: Railway Board approves signalling and telecom system for the project.

April 2016: Nagole-Mettuguda section, with distance of 8.05 km, authorised to be open for public use by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

August 2016: CMRS clears Miyapur-SR Nagar section for passenger use.

July 2017: Timeline for project completion revised; new target set for November 30, 2018.

November 20, 2017: Mettuguda-Ameerpet section receives safety nod from CMRS.

November 28, 2017: Hyderabad Metro scheduled for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)