West Jaintia Hills district

11 arrested for killing man in stone crusher camp

The apprehended four juveniles were sent to an observation Home in Shillong.

Representational image

Shillong: Eleven persons including four juveniles were arrested for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man inside a stone crusher camp in West Jaintia Hills district, police said on Thursday.

A senior district police officer said the accused persons were produced before a Court on Thursday which remanded them to 10-days police custody.

According to a late report, the deceased identified as Martinu Shylla of Amlarem Lailyngdoh was found dead inside a stone crusher camp at Amlarem on Tuesday evening.

Police arrested the 11 accused persons after an FIR was filed on Wednesday, the officer added.

