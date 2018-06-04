हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

All the injured belong to Reasi district. They have been shifted to a hospital.

15 injured in Jammu and Kashmir road accident

Jammu: Fifteen people were injured on Monday after a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district.

Police said the driver lost control over it in Lamberi village in Nowshera tehsil. All the injured belong to Reasi district. They have been shifted to a hospital.

