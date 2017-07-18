close
155 projects, worth Rs 12,400 cr sanctioned under Namami Gange programme: Govt

The government has sanctioned 155 projects, worth Rs 12,423.63 crore, under its Namani Gange programme, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 19:55

New Delhi: The government has sanctioned 155 projects, worth Rs 12,423.63 crore, under its Namani Gange programme, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

Of these, 39 have been completed while efforts are on to complete the rest by 2020, Minister of State for Water Resources, Vijay Goel, said in a written reply in the Upper House yesterday.
The government has spent Rs 2513.55 crore of the total amount sanctioned till now, he added.

To another question, Goel said the National Mission for Clean Ganga remitted funds to the tune of Rs 79.14 crore to five public sector undertakings (PSUs) from 2015-16 to 2016- 17.

They are the Engineers' India Limited (EIL), the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), the Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited, the National Projects Construction Corporation Limited and the Engineering Projects India Limited.

Namami Gange programmeRajya SabhaVijay GoelGangaClean Ganga

