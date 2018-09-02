16 die as heavy rain, lightning hit parts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: At least 16 people in Uttar Pradesh lost their lives in the last 24 hours, in the wake of heavy rain and lightning. Heavy showers have also been lashing parts of Delhi-NCR since Saturday causing traffic jams and waterlogging at several places.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Odisha, and East Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

The monsoon trough is slight to the north of its normal position and remains active with three embedded cyclonic circulations over Haryana and adjoining northwest Uttar Pradesh over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and adjoining parts of north Madhya Pradesh and over north Odisha and neighbourhood.

The weakening of cross-equatorial flow has caused a reduction in rainfall activity over peninsular India and parts of west India and is likely to remain subdued during the next four to five days.

In association with the active monsoon trough, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next two to three days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Northeast, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next 24 hours.