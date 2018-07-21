हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

16-year-old girl commits suicide after gangrape by 3 men in MP's Sagar

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after allegedly being gangrape by three men in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, a case has been registered while all accused have been arrested.

Sagar Superintendent of Police on Friday told news agency ANI that further investigations in the case were underway.

More details are awaited.

