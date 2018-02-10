1984 anti-Sikh riots: 'Fresh evidence' against Jagdish Tytler given to probe team

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has forwarded the "fresh evidence" against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler submitted by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DGMC) to the SIT headed by Justice S.N. Dhingra that is probing the mayhem.

On Friday, the Ministry in a letter to Justice Dhingra stated that it has received a complaint from the DSGMC regarding fresh evidence along with a CD containing the full video of Tytler`s TV interview to News18 and a report of the Nanawati Commission.

"It has been stated that fresh evidences, new facts and circumstances and new revelations in the case...have surfaced with reference to the involvement of (Congress leaders) Jagdish Tytler, Kamal Nath, H.K.L. Bhagat and Sajjan Kumar in the said interview...," it said.

The Home Ministry`s action comes after DSGMC President Manjit Singh GK on Monday released the video of a purported sting operation recorded in 2011, showing Tytler in conversation with a few people.

The letter also said that the revelations may contain "material evidence/leads having relations with some of the 186 cases to be further investigated by the SIT constituted by the Supreme Court" in January.

"Hence the SIT is requested to examine the issues raised in the letter and the material provided in the CD while undertaking further investigation of the cases entrusted to it," it said.

On January 11, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the former Delhi High Court judge was constituted by the Supreme Court to further investigate 186 cases in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The apex court decided to independently investigate these cases after an earlier SIT appointed by the Centre closed them.

On Friday, a delegation of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikh leaders led by party Secretary, R.P. Singh met Rajnath Singh demanding Tytler`s immediate prosecution.

In a memorandum submitted by the BJP leaders it said that "Tytler could be seen admitting his involvement in the massacre of hundreds of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh carnage" following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Hence, Tytler`s role should be probed again.

Tytler, on his part has lodged a complaint against Manjit Singh GK, accusing him of circulating "doctored" video showing the Congress leader.