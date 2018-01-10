1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC directs re-investigation of 186 cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has ordered a re-investigation of 186 cases in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court has said that it will set up a three-member committee, headed by a retired High Court judge, to re-investigate these cases.

These cases had earlier been closed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked the Centre to suggest the names on Wednesday itself for the proposed three-member panel. The court will pass its order on Thursday regarding names of retired and serving IPS officers who could be included in the three-member committee.

The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said the proposed committee will be headed by a former high court judge and consist of one retired and one serving police officer.

It also made it clear that the retired police officer shall not be below the rank of DIG at the time of his superannuation.

The apex court said the supervisory body, appointed by it has found that out of 241 cases, 186 cases were closed without investigation. The apex court perused the report of the supervisory body which was submitted before it in a leather box with number lock system.

The anti-Sikh riot followed the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.