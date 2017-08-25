19,952 jobs in Indian Railways: RPF Recruitment 2017; check indianrailways.gov.in

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has invited recruitment application process for 19,952 vacancies with the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Eligibility criteria – The person should be Matric pass and aged between 18-25 years.

The interested candidates can apply by October 14, 2017.

The selected candidates will be offered a salary of Rs 5200-20,200 and Rs 2000 as grade pay.

General quota – 8901

Scheduled Caste – 3317

Scheduled Tribe – 3363

OBC quota – 4371

The candidates will be selected after they pass written, medical and physical test.

One can download the application form at www.indianrailways.gov.in