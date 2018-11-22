हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

2 killed, several injured in blast in Assam; ULFA(I) role suspected

A blast carried out by suspected terrorists in Demow town of Assam’s Sibsagar district, killing at least two persons and injuring several others. The explosion was carried out in a shop in Demow.

Representational image

According to the police, the attack was carried out by suspected ULFA(I) operatives.

News agency PTI reported that the grenade exploded at a hardware shop and the owner of the shop was critically injured in the blast.

Senior police officials went to the spot immediately after the explosion.

