Burhan Wani

2 years since Burhan Wani's death: Restrictions imposed in several parts of J&K

Hizbul commander Wani, a resident of Tral, was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8 of 2016.

File photo

Sunday will mark two years since terrorist Burhan Wani was shot dead, leading to huge unrest in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. To prevent any untoward incident this year, authorities imposed several restrictions in many parts of the state on Saturday.

While internet services have been suspended in many parts of the state, a police official has further highlighted that other restrictions have been put into place in Tral township, Pulwama district and in the Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas of Srinagar. The official has further said that the restrictions are only a precautionary measure to ensure law and order is maintained and no disruptive incident takes place.

Hizbul commander Wani, a resident of Tral, was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8 of 2016. It triggered massive state-wide protests at the time with prolonged curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. 85 people were killed and thousands were injured in clashes between security forces and protestors over a span of four months.

Meanwhile, a strike called by separatists has received mixed response at best.

