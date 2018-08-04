हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

20 women, NGO officials go missing from another shelter in Bihar

In a fresh case concerning shelter homes in Bihar, as many as 20 women have reportedly gone missing from one being run by an NGO called Prayas Bharti. According to sources, the officials of the shelter home, located in Sadisopur in Bihta area of Bihar, have also gone missing.

As per the latest information, the women and the NGO officials went missing shortly after the case concerning sexual abuse and rape of 34 girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter home came to light. Earlier, a case was filed about 10 women who allegedly went missing from the Bihta shelter home.

This comes on a day when the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is slated to stage a protest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP government in Bihar over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday.

Urging people to come out in large numbers for the protest, RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took to microblogging site Twitter, saying, “Come Delhi, join us today at Jantar-Mantar in evening for dignity and safety of Bharat Mata’s daughters. #MuzaffarpurMassRape.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to join the protest. On Saturday, Kejriwal also took to Twitter asking people to join the RJD protest at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also taken suo motu cognizance in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, with a division bench comprising Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta issuing a notice to Bihar Government and the Centre seeking a detailed reply over the issue.

Brijesh Thakur is the prime accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case. At least 34 girls were sexually assaulted at the shelter home. He has also been named in a case pertaining to another shelter home run by him. Eleven women have reportedly gone missing from the shelter home.

