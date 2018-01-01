2018 to witness poll battles in 8 states, set tone for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

NEW DELHI: In 2018, eight states will witness a fierce battle for power, results of which are expected to set the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

These eight states are:

1. Rajasthan

2. Madhya Pradesh

3. Karnataka

4. Chhattisgarh

5. Nagaland

6. Meghalaya

7. Tripura

8. Mizoram

These eight states will send 99 MPs to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 elections.

In most states, it is going to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vs Congress show.

Of these eight states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tripura and Nagaland are likely to be in BJP's kitty. However, Karnataka may not be an easy ride for BJP, with incumbent Congress giving a tough fight.

Rajasthan, too, may prove to be a difficult deal for BJP. Going by Gujarat polls, which witnessed BJP being reduced to double digits, a similar scenario might arise in Rajasthan. The party is facing tough political opposition due to unrest by farmers, unemployed youth, and Gujjar agitation.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP will have to fight anti-incumbency with both Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Raman Singh are seeking a fourth term for the party.

In Meghalaya, BJP's is likely to form an alliance with National People's Party (NPP).