2019 Lok Sabha elections: BJP, JDU to contest on equal number of seats in Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) have decided to contest on equal number of seats during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. Addressing a joint press conference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP chief Amit Shah said that other allies will also be given a respectable seat share.

The BJP president declared that the exact numbers of seats for each NDA constituent would be announced in a few days. He further said that Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha and Lok Janshakti Party’s Ram Vilas Paswan will remain part of the NDA.

Sources had earlier told Zee News that Nitish Kumar’s JDU had insisted that it should get equal number of seats as the BJP. The latest announcement by the BJP president confirmed that the BJP and the JDU would contest on 32 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, leaving eight seats for other constituents of the alliance.

According to sources, Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party is likely to get five seats while Kushwaha’s party may get two.