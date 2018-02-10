हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
24 coaches goods train derail in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 10, 2018, 00:10 AM IST
Photo: Twitter/@ANI

Twenty four coaches of a goods train derailed on Friday evening near Satna, Madhya Pradesh. The train movement on Mumbai-Howrah up the line and Satna-Rewa track were affected due to the derailment. 

Meanwhile, the railway officials are working to fix the damaged track and restore traffic.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

The incident comes a day after the engine of a 13-wagon goods train derailed near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

The wagons were laden with coal from Karaikal Port and the goods train was proceeding to Kaikuppam private thermal power station when the engine derailed at the Puduchatram station.

