25-year-old woman alleges rape by Daati Maharaj and his disciples

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by self-styled godman Daati Maharaj and his disciples several times. The woman approached the police with a complaint against Daati Maharaj at the Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi on Sunday.

The victim told police that she was a disciple of the self-styled godman for a decade, but after getting raped by him and two of his disciples, she returned to her native place in Rajasthan.

She also alleged that a female disciple of the godman would force her into his room and if she refused, would tell her that other disciples too slept with him, the police said.

The woman also alleged that she was sexually abused in the ashrams of the godman in Delhi and Rajasthan and named two male disciples of Daati Maharaj.

She fled from one of the ashrams two years ago and was in depression for a long time.

After she recovered from her trauma, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the police and a case was registered.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal met the victim and said she should be given police protection.

"Met girl who alleged rape by Dati Maharaj in his ashram. The girls story is simply horrifying and it appears that she has gone through the utmost torture. She has a threat to her life. Issued notice to Delhi Police to imm provide her protection. Dati Maharaj shud b imm arrested! (sic)," Maliwal tweeted.

rapeDaati maharajDaati Maharaj rape caseDelhi Police

