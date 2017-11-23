26 Indian students bag 'Top in the World' awards in Cambridge exams

NEW DELHI: Twenty six Indian students bagged the 'Top in the World' awards for their exceptional performance in the Cambridge exams.

The results of the Cambridge Assessment International Education for the academic year 2016-17 was declared on Wednesday.

These toppers achieved the highest marks in the Cambridge IGCSE or Cambridge International AS and A level subject in the November 2016, March 2017 and June 2017 Cambridge exam series. Eleven students from Mumbai have won the 'Top in the World' awards.

Across India, 160 students have received outstanding Cambridge learner awards in 2016-17. Eighty-eight students received 'Top in Country' awards for gaining the highest marks in the country for a single Cambridge IGCSE or Cambridge International AS & A Level subject. Fifty one students were recognised for high achievement in a subject, and for best performance across a set number of Cambridge subjects.

The Top in World and Top in Country students from schools across the country will be recognised for their impressive academic achievements at a Cambridge Outstanding Learner Awards ceremony early next year. The toppers in the Best Across and High Achievement categories will be honored with Cambridge Outstanding Cambridge Learner certificates. Over 400 schools in India are offering the Cambridge programs and qualifications and the number is growing each year.

Ruchira Ghosh, Regional Director South Asia, Cambridge International, said, "We are delighted to see students across India showcase their passion for learning and accomplish their goals."

Mumbai students who were awarded Top in World by Cambridge Assessment International Education are: Samragyi Thakur from Podar International School in IGCSE for Hindi as a Second Language in November 2016. Biyani Ved Umesh from Prabhavati Padamshi Soni International Junior College in International AS Level for Business subject in March 2017.

(With DNA inputs)