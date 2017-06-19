close
26/11 attacks mastermind Abdul Rehman Makki urges Pakstani media to foster unrest in Kashmir

One of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, Abdul Rehman Makki, has urged the Pakistani media to foster unrest in Kashmir.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 12:00
26/11 attacks mastermind Abdul Rehman Makki urges Pakstani media to foster unrest in Kashmir
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Islamabad: One of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, Abdul Rehman Makki, has urged the Pakistani media to foster unrest in Kashmir.

While addressing reporters in Faislabad, Makki urged journalists to wield the power of pen and experience and join the cause of Kashmir.

J&K has been on the boil since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in July last year.

Kashmir has been witnessing frequent clashes between security forces and stone-pelting mobs since then.

Makki is brother of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Haifz Saeed and carries a USD 2 million bounty on his head.

Makki was given the charge of the head of JuD after the Mumbai terror attack mastermind was put under the house arrest by Pakistan’s Punjab government in March this year.

India has been maintaining that Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba was behind the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes and has been demanding action against Saeed. However, Pakistan has been maintaining that it demands more evidence to bring Saeed to book.

