26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, 10 years on: Timeline of Ajmal Kasab's conviction and execution

Major areas where the attacks took place were Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre.  

26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, 10 years on: Timeline of Ajmal Kasab's conviction and execution
Photo: PTI

On November 26, 2018, ten terrorists brought Mumbai under attack. Associated with terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba, these men opened fire at several places in the financial capital of the country, carried out blasts and took people hostages. At least 164 people were killed in the simultaneous attacks that took place across the city.

Major areas where the attacks took place were Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre.

Mohammed Ajmal Kasab was the lone surviving gunman in the attack. He was caught on camera opening fire at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus along with another recruit, Ismail Khan. He was captured at 1:30 am from the CST station and during interrogation, confessed that he was trained in Pakistan. He also admitted to the role of LeT in the attacks. After a trial for nearly four years, he was hanged to death on November 21, 2012.

Here is a timeline of Kasab's trial from 2008 to 2012:

2008

November 26: 10 Pakistani terrorists including Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab attacks Mumbai. 

November 27: Police capture Ajmal Kasab alive at 1: 30 am and admits him to Nair hospital.

November 29: Police record his statement. He confesses that he got trained in Pakistan and reveals the involvement of Lashkar-e-Toiba in the deadly Mumbai attacks.

November 29: Security forces secure all places under attack. While Kasab was arrested, all the other nine terrorists were killed.

December 27: Police conducts identification parade.

2009

January 13 : ML Tahaliyani appointed Special Sessions Court judge for Mumbai attacks case.

January 16: Arthur Road Jail selected for Kasab's trial.

February 5: Kasab’s DNA samples match with articles found in Kuber.

February 20/21: Kasab makes a confession before the magistrate.

February 22: Ujjwal Nikam appointed Special Public Prosecutor.

February 25: Chargesheet running into 11,000 pages was filed against Kasab.

April 15: Anjali Waghmare removed as Kasab’s lawyer.

April 17: Trial resumes after Abbas Kazmi appointed defence councel.

April 17: Kasab retracts confession.

April 20: Prosecution charges Kasab on 312 counts.

April 29: Experts say Kasab is major.

May 6: Charges framed, Kasab charged on 86 counts, but denies charges.

May 8: First eyewitness identifies Kasab.

November 30: Abbas Kazmi removed as Kasab’s lawyer.

December 1: KP Pawar takes Kazmi's place.

December 16: Prosecution completes its case in 26/11.

2010

March 31: Trial concludes in 26/11 case.

May 3, 2010: Kasab convicted.

May 6: Kasab sentenced to life by trial court.

2011

February 21: Bombay High Court upholds trial court’s decision on Kasab’s death sentence.

October 10: SC stays execution of the death sentence awarded to Kasab

2012

February 23: SC hears intercepted conversations between the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and their Pakistani handlers, watches the CCTV footage of the carnage.

August 29: Supreme Court upholds decision on Pakistani gunman’s capital punishment.

October 16: Union Home Ministry recommends to President to reject Kasab’s mercy plea.

November 5: President rejects Kasab’s mercy plea

November 8: Maharashtra government informed about President’s decision.

November 21: Ajmal Kasab hanged at Yerawada jail in Pune at 7:30 am.

26/11 Mumbai terror attacksMumbai terror attacksAjmal KasabAjmal Kasab ExecutionAjmal Kasab deathMumbai terror attacks 10 anniversary

