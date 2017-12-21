2G spectrum scam case verdict today; A Raja, Kanimozhi's fate to be decided today

New Delhi: After nearly seven years, a special CBI court in Delhi will on Thursday pronounce the verdict in several cases related to the alleged faulty allocation of the 2G spectrum licences during the previous UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh.

The verdict, which comes nearly seven years after the first arrest was made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011, will decide that fate of former telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and several others accused in the case.

A Raja has reached the Patiala House Court, as per reports.

One of the largest scams in India, the 2G spectrum case caused huge loss to the public exchequer.

The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused the loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The CAG report said in 2007-2008, the 2G licences had been given to telecom operators at throwaway prices instead of allocation through a free and fair bidding process.

Special CBI judge OP Saini is scheduled to pronounce the judgements in separate cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in the scam which rattled the former prime minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Two cases have been filed by the CBI and another one by the ED.

The special CBI court, has directed all accused, including Raja, Kanimozhi and others, to remain present before it today for the verdict.

A Raja has denied any wrongdoing. He has claimed that all decisions were taken after apprising then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and were based on inputs from DoT, other Cabinet Ministers and the then Solicitor General.

He has also claimed that the CAG report was "flawed" and there has been no loss to the exchequer. Raja stepped down in 2010 after the auditor's report and was arrested in 2011.

He was accused of cheating, forgery and conspiracy. The CBI chargesheet also said he misled then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The trial started soon after.

Raja was released on bail after spending nearly a year in jail.

