3 dead, 10 injured in blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village

Chandigarh: Three people were killed while 10 others have been injured in an explosion at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village in Punjab. Nirankari Bhawan is a prayer hall of a religious sect.

Spot visuals: Several injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village. More details awaited. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/Fzk0FW4725 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

"3 dead and 10 injured in the blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Rajasansi village," IG (Border) Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said.

According to eyewitnesses, two to three bike-borne men carried out the grenade attack who later fled.

Media reports suggest that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had earlier alerted the police stations.

Though no official word has come from the state police, intelligence sources suspect the hand of Pakistan's spying agency ISI in the blast.

DGP Punjab is likely to share more details regarding the attack, later this evening.

Meanwhile, police are trying to obtain CCTV footages from the nearby areas of the explosion.