हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

3-year-old girl falls in borewell in Bihar’s Munger, rescue ops underway

A three-year-old girl fell in a 225 feet-deep borewell in Munger district of Bihar. The girl is reportedly stuck at a depth of 48 feet and rescuers have managed to get an oxygen pipe to her to ensure no breathing trouble.

3-year-old girl falls in borewell in Bihar’s Munger, rescue ops underway

A three-year-old girl fell in a 225 feet-deep borewell in Munger district of Bihar. The girl is reportedly stuck at a depth of 48 feet and rescuers have managed to get an oxygen pipe to her to ensure no breathing trouble.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm on Tuesday, following which the rescue operation was launched. The girl could be heard crying by the rescuers and officials on the site.

A team of the SDRF was called in from Bhagalpur to ensure the speediest possible rescue operation.

One L-shaped rod has been put inside the borewell while digging has been done till the depth of 32 feet. After digging the land for 16 feet more, a parallel opening will be made to rescue the girl.

Authorities are using a CCTV camera to keep an eye on the movements of the girl.

Tags:
BiharMungerChild in borewell

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close