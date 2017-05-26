3 years of Narendra Modi Government: Adityanath, Khattar, Raje hail PM Modi's governance

New Delhi: With the completion of three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government in power at the Centre, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took to micro-blogging site twitter and on behalf of Uttar Pradesh, heartily congratulated the former for fulfilling his commitment to the public.

Adityanath in his tweet said, "I on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh congratulate Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for three years of good governance and development."Echoing similar sentiments, in a series of tweets,

"Echoing similar sentiments, in a series of tweets, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote; last three years of the NDA Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi have seen dawn of a new era of Governance that is Corruption Free, Transparent and Accountable.

He further tweeted, "Last three years have seen phenomenal progress in almost every spectrum of governance- including finance, education, defense etc," Asserting that Indian borders are more secure than ever under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government, Khattar said we are replying to provocations with firmness and our jawans have been empowered.

"Haryana is playing its role in realising @narendramodi Ji's vision of a #NewIndia," he added.Prime Minister has received congratulatory messages from other prominent personalities also:-Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Prime Minister has received congratulatory messages from other prominent personalities also:-Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra S Rawat: "I congratulate PM

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi , his entire team and millions of countrymen & supporters on successful #3yearsofModiGovt.

"Chhattisgarh Chief Minister tweeted, Dr. Rama Singh: "DhanyawadPMModi for transforming India in these 3 years! #MODIfiedChhattisgarh salutes your visionary leadership.

"Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje: "My congratulations & best wishes to PM @narendramodi Ji & #TeamIndia on an outstanding tenure of 3 years#3yearsofModiGovt #3SaalBemisal.

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: "New India emerging under the leadership of PM @narendramodi`, My Thoughts (Blog) on #3yearsofModiGovt #3SaalBemisal.

"On the occasion of completion of three years of the National Democratic Alliance`s ( NDA) government at the Center, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said these years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people`s lives.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister arrived in Assam and began the celebrations by inaugurating the Sadia Bridge across River Brahmaputra in Purana Sadiya.

The Prime Minister took to the social media to ask the people their views on completing three years as Government at the Center.

"What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NM App," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising a pan-Indian festival-like publicity campaign to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA three year rule.

The campaign`s name has been linked with the surname of the Prime Minister- ` Making of Developed India (MODI).Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the festival from Guwahati in Assam on Friday.

A central Control Room will be established at the party headquarters in Delhi to coordinate and monitor the mega event that will continue till June 15.

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Monday addressed a press conference here to unveil the official schedule of the MODI fest.

All union ministers, BJP`s Members of Parliament, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP ruled states will take part in the massive exercise to ensure that Prime Minister`s message of growth and development reaches every district in the country.

Party president Amit Shah will take part in the MODI fest in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the events in Jaipur and Mumbai, while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be in Delhi and Lucknow.

Union Ministers Arun Jaitley will participate in the MODI fest in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad; M. Venkaiah Naidu in Bhuwaneshwar and Chhattisgarh, Nitin Gadkari in Chennai and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will not only take part in the MODI fest in their states but also in other states.Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will attend functions in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh; Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh; Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis in Kochi, Kerala; Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Hubli, Karnataka; and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Intellectual meets will also be organised across the country wherein the achievements of the Modi government will be presented.All the union ministers, MPs will attend two functions in the assigned state, one programme each in home state and constituency.