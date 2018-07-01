हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Haryana's Sonipat, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors were on Sunday after felt in Delhi and adjoining areas like Noida. According to news agency ANI, earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale hit Sonipat in Haryana at 3.37 pm.

EMSC, an independent scientific organisation, said the tremors were also felt in other parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

More details are awaited.

