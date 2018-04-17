4 Delhi University students booked for allegedly stalking and misbehaving with Smriti Irani

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police on Tuesday filed charge sheet against four people for allegedly misbehaving and stalking Union Minister Smriti Irani, reported news agency ANI.

The incident took place last year while she was returning home in Chanakyapuri from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The four men, students of Delhi University, had followed Irani's car in Lutyens Delhi in an "inebriated" state in April 2017. They were later arrested for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman and released on bail. The FIR was filed under Section 354 D (stalking) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The four students had consumed alcohol at a friend's birthday party and on their way back home, they started chasing down the Union Minister's car, the Delhi Police had said at the time.

Irani first made a PCR call and then lodged a formal complaint with the Chankayapuri Police Station after which the students were detained.

According to the medical report, the four tested positive for alcohol, confirming that they were intoxicated while trying to overtake the Union Minister's car.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that these students tried to overtake Irani' vehicle, when she was crossing the Moti Bagh flyover.