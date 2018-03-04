40,000 Rohingyas trying to settle down in West Bengal, warn intelligence agencies

New Delhi: Amid a global outcry over the Rohingya crisis, intelligence agencies have now warned of a conspiracy to settle down thousands of Rohingyas in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts respectively.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority group, are fleeing persecution in Myanmar's western Rakhine State, fuelling a historic migration crisis.

According to a report sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), nearly 40,000 thousand Rohingyas, who are currently staying in various parts of the country, have been reportedly instructed to settle down in Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

The intelligence report, accessed by Zee Media, claims that as many as 40 organisations have been identified, which are allegedly involved in the business of settling down these Rohingyas illegally, and are even collecting money from all over the country.

These 40 organisations, currently under the scanner, have organised more than 50 secret meetings in different parts of the country in the last few days, the report claimed.

It further stated that at least 29 Rohingyas have started living in the 24 Parganas, and in order to settle them, the construction of new homes have already begun.

These organisations, in question, have reportedly asked the people living in nearby villages to donate their land to Rohingyas so that they can be settled permanently in West Bengal.

In September last year, the Centre told the Supreme Court that Rohingyas posed a serious threat to national security with links to terror outfits, including the Islamic State.

The Centre’s affidavit, filed in the apex court registry said, "Many of the Rohingyas figure in the suspected sinister designs of ISI/ISIS and other extremists groups who want to achieve their ulterior motives in India including that of flaring up communal and sectarian violence in sensitive areas of the country."

(With inputs from Manish Shukla, Zee News)