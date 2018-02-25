48 months of BJP govt vs 48 years of Congress: Modi hits out at Nehru-Gandhi family

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress party by claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government has done much more work than what the Congress did in 48 years when it was in power, 'directly or indirectly'.

"This one family has governed the nation for almost 48 years directly and indirectly. Our government is going to complete 48 months in this May. You will have to think what did you gain or lose during those 48 years of one family as compared to 48 months of our government," he said.

Targetting the Nehru-Gandhi family, he said: "Our first PM governed this nation for 17 years. His daughter did that for 14 years. Then her son held the post of PM for 5 years. In the 10 years from 2004-14, you saw how the family governed the nation through remote control," he added.

Targeting the Congress government in Puducherry, he said the union territory had poor infrastructure and was a victim of "Congress culture". Modi asserted that the BJP would win the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka and other states, and said the Congress would be left with only the V Narayanasamy government in Puducherry. He did not refer to the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab.

"I want to congratulate the Chief Minister of Puducherry because the Congress is going to exhibit him as a specimen after June," he said predicting the defeat of the Congress in the other states.

He claimed Puducherry had poor infrastructure and sectors such as transport and cooperation were in a shambles. "The Congress has failed on all fronts in Puducherry," he said.