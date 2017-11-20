हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India border near Manipur

A moderate intensity earthquake on Monday struck Myanmar-India border area.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 20, 2017, 17:00 PM IST
Comments |
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India border near Manipur
File photo

NEW DELHI: A moderate intensity earthquake on Monday struck Myanmar-India border area.

As reported by news agency ANI, the moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 5.0 magnitude on Richter Scale, hit the border area at around 2:18 PM.

The earthquake hit an area near the Northeastern state Manipur.

No information of loss of life or any damage to property has been reported so far.

Tags:
EarthquakeMyanmarManipurIndiaRichter scale
Next
Story

Vijay Mallya appears in UK court for pre-trial extradition hearing, says 'done nothing wrong'

Trending