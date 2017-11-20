5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar-India border near Manipur
A moderate intensity earthquake on Monday struck Myanmar-India border area.
As reported by news agency ANI, the moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 5.0 magnitude on Richter Scale, hit the border area at around 2:18 PM.
The earthquake hit an area near the Northeastern state Manipur.
No information of loss of life or any damage to property has been reported so far.