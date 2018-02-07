5 hard-hitting quotes against Congress by PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha today

It was a no holds barred attack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Congress and the Gandhi family in Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the former raised questions on the legacy of the party as well as its current leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Attacking the basic ideology of the Congress party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader went on to question the appointment of Jawaharlal Nehru as the first Prime Minister of India. Accusing the Congress of muzzling democracy in the country, the Prime Minister said that Congress did injustice to even Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Here are 5 most hard-hitting quotes from PM Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday:

1. Had the Congress governments in the past worked responsibly, they would have taken the country to new heights. Had they kept the right directions with right intentions, this country would have been in a much better position at present.

2. I don't know if I should call it arrogance or lack of knowledge when they say Jawaharlal Nehru brought democracy to India. There was democracy in India even during the era of Lichhvi kingdom and Gautam Buddha.

3. What was the democracy that prevented Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from becoming the Prime Minister of India despite him getting the votes? Had Sardar been our first prime minister, a part of Kashmir that is with Pakistan would have been a part of India.

4. Which democracy does Congress talk about? When their prime minister Rajiv Gandhi landed in Hyderabad and a Dalit leader came to welcome him, he insulted him publicly. Is that the democracy that Congress talks about?

5. Congress leader tore an ordinance brought by a Prime Minister, so they have no right to teach us about democracy. It does not suit them. How did the Congress act in Kerala, how did they treat the Akali Dal in Punjab, how did they behave in Tamil Nadu? Why did Congress dismiss so many state governments at their will? This is no commitment to democracy in Congress.