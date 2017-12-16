5 years since Nirbhaya gang-rape: 'When will accused be hanged?'

NEW DELHI: Five years since December 16, 2012 gang-rape case of Nirbhaya, the four convicted rapists are yet to be hanged.

Last month, the victim's mother Asha Devi asked why the accused have not yet been hanged? Her questioning comes after five months of Supreme Court's verdict.

The top Court, on May 5, 2017, upheld the death penalty awarded to all four convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape case by the High Court.

On Friday, two convicts – Vinay Sharma and Pawan Kumar Gupta – moved the Supreme Court for review of its verdict upholding the capital punishment awarded to them. The top court, on December 12, had allowed the counsel to file review petition for another convict Akshay Singh and listed the matter for hearing on January 22.

On December 16, 2012, six people, including a juvenile, brutally assaulted and raped 23-year-old paramedic student in a moving bus in South Delhi. The victim and her male friend were later thrown off the bus. Thirteen days later, the victim succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital.

The incident had triggered nation-wide protests.

The four convicts - Pawan, Vinay, Mukesh Singh and Akshay Kumar Singh - were awarded death sentence by the High Court.

The fifth accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide in jail. The juvenile accused has been released after completing mandatory probation period in a remand home.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), in November 2017, issued a notice to Tihar Jail Administration and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South District, questioning the delay in execution of death penalty to rapists.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a stringent law to punish rapists, DCW chief Swati Jai Hind said, "At least when minor girls are raped there should be a law in this country in which such rapists should be punished and given death penalty within six months. This should be done in all the cases and we are requesting the Prime Minister to create a law which is there for the entire country in this regard."