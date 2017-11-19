6 LeT terrorists, including Mumbai attack mastermind's nephew, gunned down in Kashmir

Srinagar: Six top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist were gunned down in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday in an encounter in which a Garud commando of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was also killed. Among those killed include Obaid, nephew of Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and the son of Jamat-ud-Dawa second-in-command Abdul Rehman Makki.

The encounter is now finished and was a success. Total of 6 LeT terrorists eliminated. Weapons and ammunition recovered. One of the terrorist named Owaid is son of Zakir Rehman Maki and nephew of Zakir Rehman Lakhbi (mastermind of Mumbai terror attacks). https://t.co/jAnLp896ZQ — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) November 18, 2017

Security forces cordoned off and launched a search operation in Chandergeer village in Hajin area of the district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation resulted in an encounter when the militants hiding there fired on the search party of the security forces, who retaliated.

A Garud commando of the Indian Air Force laid down his life in the line of duty, while another soldier was injured during the encounter.

Arms and ammunition including Under-Barrel Grenade Launchers, AK-47s. 10 hand grenades were recovered after Hajin encounter yesterday.

The slain terrorists included Zargam and Mehmood, the most wanted militant commanders. Mehmood was the main accused in the killing of BSF constable Mohommad Ramzan Parrey alias Rameez on September 27 and killing of two Garud Commandos on October 11.

Defence Ministry Spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said troopers of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) surrounded Chandergair village in Hajin area of Bandipora district, following information about the presence of militants,.

The Garud Commando Force is the special forces unit of the IAF.

With agency inputs