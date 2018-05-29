619 terrorists killed in 4 years as compared to 471 during UPA-II: Rajnath Singh

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the anti-terror operations will continue against terrorists as part of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's zero compromise policy against the enemies of the country.

Addressing media persons, the BJP leader also presented statics regarding the number of terrorists killed by the security forces in various anti-terror operations.

''A total of 619 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir had been killed in gun battles with security forces,'' he said.

Singh also clarified that the operations against terrorists had not been stopped during the holy month of Ramzan but had just been suspended.

"It is not a ceasefire but a temporary suspension of operations," he said, adding that the Army is free to respond to any terrorist attack.

The veteran BJP politician also said that the number of terrorists killed in the previous UPA-II government was 471 as compared to 619 killed during four years of the BJP rule.

Singh also highlighted the all-round improvement in internal and external security under the Narendra Modi government during the past four years.

"There has been no compromise on the unity and integrity of the nation and we are pro-actively pursuing operations against the terrorist groups and subversive elements," Singh said.

However, the Home Minister stopped short of responding to a query on how many security personnel were killed in this period.

Singh also informed that respecting the supreme sacrifice made by the security personnel in the line of duty for the nation, the Union Government had scaled the ex-gratia sum from Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore for their families.

Rajnath Singh also said that incursions had also decreased during the four years of the Modi government and it had come down by 85 percent in the north-east.

Compared to a high number of 2,418 Maoist-related incidents registered under the UPA regime, only 1,481 incidents have taken place in the NDA rule, he said.

"In 2013, Maoists were active in 76 districts but their area of influence and operations has shrunk to 58 districts in the last four years," he added.

He also said that to secure the country's boundaries, a new border security system was being started under which LED lights would be installed along with new technique radars on the borders.

(With IANS inputs)